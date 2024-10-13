BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BFZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 69,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31.
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
