BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

HYT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,574. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

