BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BTZ opened at $11.13 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.