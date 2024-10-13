BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSU remained flat at $11.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 102,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,924. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

