BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

