BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.39. 152,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,341. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
