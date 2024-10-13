BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.39. 152,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,341. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

