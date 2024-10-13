BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
EGF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.51.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.