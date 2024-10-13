BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 285,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.