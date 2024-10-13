BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 285,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.83.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
