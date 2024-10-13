BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on October 31st

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

ECAT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 281,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.