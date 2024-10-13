BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years.

BGT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

