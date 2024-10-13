BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ stock traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 15.79. 170,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,406. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,565,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 327,609,673.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 54,554 shares of company stock worth $871,545 over the last 90 days.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.