BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MUA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 69,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,225. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.