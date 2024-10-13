BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.98. 52,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,907. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

