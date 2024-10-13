BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MHN opened at $10.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
