BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE MVT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.34. 34,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
