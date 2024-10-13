BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

MPA opened at $12.45 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Phillip Soccio sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $25,576.64. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $12.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

