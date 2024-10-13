BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MQY stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.