BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 63,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

