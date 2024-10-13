BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.96. 63,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,759. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $244,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

