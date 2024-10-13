BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 170,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

