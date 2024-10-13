BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 97,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.