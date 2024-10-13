BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 97,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

