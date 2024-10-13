BMO Capital Markets Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$35.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

