BNB Trading Up 1.1% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $570.88 or 0.00907577 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $83.31 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,950 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,990.73761156. The last known price of BNB is 574.89117362 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2258 active market(s) with $1,455,998,531.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.