BNB Trading Up 1.1% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $570.88 or 0.00907577 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $83.31 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,950 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,990.73761156. The last known price of BNB is 574.89117362 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2258 active market(s) with $1,455,998,531.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.