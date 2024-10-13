BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.48 and last traded at $108.46, with a volume of 9862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in BOK Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,429,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

