Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$128.00 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$128.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.50.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

BBD.B stock opened at C$110.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$92.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.73. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.