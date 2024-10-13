Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of BOOT opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 100.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

