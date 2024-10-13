BORA (BORA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.59 Million

BORA (BORA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, BORA has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One BORA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a total market cap of $105.59 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00254772 BTC.

BORA Token Profile

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,750,000 tokens. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BORA is borachain.io.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA (BORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. BORA has a current supply of 1,205,750,000 with 1,099,750,000 in circulation. The last known price of BORA is 0.09834744 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,194,203.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://borachain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

