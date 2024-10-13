BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.20 and last traded at 0.20. 36,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 175,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.21.

BrainChip Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.16.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

