Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brand Engagement Network Trading Up 93.8 %

NASDAQ BNAIW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,212. Brand Engagement Network has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

