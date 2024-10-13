Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 60.70 ($0.79). 714,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 440,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £194.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,214.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Brickability Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers bricks, blocks, and tiles; and operates as installer of materials from UK and European manufacturing partners.

