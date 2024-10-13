Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Raised to $11.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 2.2 %

BRDG opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -472.68%.

In other Bridge Investment Group news, COO Adam O'farrell sold 3,748 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $30,958.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 455,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,545.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $208,547.13. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,511,984.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

