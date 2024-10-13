Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.35. 88,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

