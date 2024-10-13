Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,898. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.