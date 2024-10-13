Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

