Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.33.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE:BR opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

