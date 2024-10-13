Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $131.92

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.92.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.36. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

