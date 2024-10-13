Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) PT at C$19.83

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

CFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFP

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$17.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.08. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$13.41 and a 52-week high of C$19.30.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($1.25). Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.