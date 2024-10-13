Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Lifted by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $30.03 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

