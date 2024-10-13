Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVW stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

