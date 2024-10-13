Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,276,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,382,000 after buying an additional 83,289 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

