BTIG Research Increases Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $105.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.60.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $96.45.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

