Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 59.4% in September

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 199,600 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Bullfrog AI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.70. 50,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $38,173.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,478,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,566,808.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $82,989. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFRG. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bullfrog AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

