Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Raised by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Bunge Global by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $114.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

