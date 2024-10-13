Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BURBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
