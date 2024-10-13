Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,371,000 after purchasing an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 368,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.3244 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

