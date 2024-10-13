Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.
Cadence Capital Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.
About Cadence Capital
