Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.

Cadence Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

