CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in September

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CaixaBank Stock Up 2.1 %

CAIXY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,133. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

