Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.65 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 15.52 and a 200-day moving average of 15.44.

Insider Activity

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total transaction of 381,227.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

