Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Calbee Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.75. The company had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.42. Calbee has a twelve month low of C$4.31 and a twelve month high of C$6.58.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

