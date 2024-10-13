Camden National Co. (CAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Camden National Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. 54,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $605.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAC. Stephens upped their price objective on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National

Camden National Company Profile



Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.



